Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $219,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,932,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,150 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 21,192 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 91,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 153,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $40.24. 368,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,363,777. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.82. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.