Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $199,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 11.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 551,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,832,000 after buying an additional 17,507 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 27.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,647,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,864,000 after buying an additional 1,435,234 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 67.9% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 887,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,078,000 after buying an additional 359,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accident Compensation Corp bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $744,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.10. 713,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,676,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.68%.

Several research firms have weighed in on D. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.