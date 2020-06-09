Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $194,000 Stock Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Prologis were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 622.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 64.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Prologis by 73.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $615,342.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

PLD stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.42. 689,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,100,364. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $99.79. The company has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.11). Prologis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 48.50%. The firm had revenue of $878.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.