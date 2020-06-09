Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) by 86.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,381 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in OFS Capital were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new stake in OFS Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in OFS Capital by 1,046.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 40,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 36,622 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in OFS Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in OFS Capital by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC grew its position in OFS Capital by 54.3% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. 15.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFS Capital stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.63. 811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. OFS Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.41. The company has a market cap of $78.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.32.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 49.65% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that OFS Capital Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.08%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.10%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

