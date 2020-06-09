Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 105.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GS traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $218.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,443. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.54. The company has a market capitalization of $75.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.33.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

