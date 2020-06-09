Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 22.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.13 per share, with a total value of $25,721.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 364,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,518,531.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jesse E. Morris purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,826.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,550 shares of company stock worth $173,946. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAIN traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.09. 224,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,543. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a positive return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $56.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAIN shares. National Securities downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Main Street Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

