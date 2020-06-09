Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Sun Communities were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,055,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,788,000 after buying an additional 149,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,371,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,091,000 after purchasing an additional 164,911 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,635,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,104 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 8.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,125,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,203,000 after purchasing an additional 247,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 31.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,092,000 after purchasing an additional 588,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

SUI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

SUI traded down $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.69. 5,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.30, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.52. Sun Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $173.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.10 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.