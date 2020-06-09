Arkadios Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 110.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 21.4% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 687,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,642,000 after acquiring an additional 121,500 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 101.8% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 71.5% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.65. The stock had a trading volume of 77,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,920. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,615.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,566 shares of company stock worth $293,251. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

