Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys New Shares in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,155 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,317 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 23,770 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 93,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $15,876,859.11. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,122,760.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 22,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $3,801,376.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,415.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,342 shares of company stock worth $40,816,349 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDOC traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.28. 655,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,658. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.08. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52 week low of $54.58 and a 52 week high of $203.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDOC. Berenberg Bank lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.58.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

