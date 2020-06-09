Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 45 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 19.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 131.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 68,635 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,964,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $2,672,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $17,973,000. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.41 on Tuesday, hitting $947.51. 5,224,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,929,679. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $207.51 and a 52 week high of $968.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $797.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $606.04. The company has a market cap of $176.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1,050.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.90) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total transaction of $66,001.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,194.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.51, for a total value of $158,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,765.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,548 shares of company stock valued at $14,992,253 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. UBS Group raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tesla from $819.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Tesla from $510.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $576.94.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.