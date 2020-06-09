Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 363 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,765,311. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $120.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

