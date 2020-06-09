Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 209 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Paychex were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 388.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $2.14 on Tuesday, hitting $78.18. 467,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,468,193. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In other Paychex news, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,362.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.82.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

