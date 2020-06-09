Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,002 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 25.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.66. 2,058,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,865,349. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $92.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.43 and a 200 day moving average of $67.14.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,534 shares of company stock worth $604,560. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

