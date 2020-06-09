Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 951 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.5% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,380,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $90,747,000 after buying an additional 131,500 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP increased its position in Starbucks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 18,792 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 49.7% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 17,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 24.2% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $9,345,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.94. 140,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,694,230. The company has a market cap of $97.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.41. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.15.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 12,756 shares of company stock worth $916,476 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

