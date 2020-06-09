Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Stock Position Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 151,817 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.81% of Arista Networks worth $123,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1,615.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 448.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 61.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,676. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.12. Arista Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $289.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.45 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total value of $2,260,123.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,811.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,568 shares of company stock valued at $11,966,120. 23.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.56.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.