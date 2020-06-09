Antibe Therapeutics Inc (CVE:ATE) Senior Officer Sells C$90,000.00 in Stock

Antibe Therapeutics Inc (CVE:ATE) Senior Officer David James Vaughan sold 150,000 shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$90,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,000.

CVE ATE opened at C$0.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.14 million and a P/E ratio of -7.09. Antibe Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent protected pharmaceuticals in Canada, Europe, and the United States. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The company's lead compound is ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction, which has completed Phase IIB gastrointestinal safety study.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.