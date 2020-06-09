Analyzing ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) & SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)

ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) and SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

ANA HOLDINGS IN/S has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMC CORP JAPAN/S has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ANA HOLDINGS IN/S and SMC CORP JAPAN/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANA HOLDINGS IN/S $18.13 billion 0.49 $253.93 million N/A N/A SMC CORP JAPAN/S $4.84 billion 7.26 $1.02 billion $0.76 34.32

SMC CORP JAPAN/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ANA HOLDINGS IN/S.

Profitability

This table compares ANA HOLDINGS IN/S and SMC CORP JAPAN/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANA HOLDINGS IN/S N/A N/A N/A SMC CORP JAPAN/S 21.01% 9.12% 8.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of SMC CORP JAPAN/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ANA HOLDINGS IN/S and SMC CORP JAPAN/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANA HOLDINGS IN/S 0 0 0 0 N/A SMC CORP JAPAN/S 0 0 1 1 3.50

Summary

SMC CORP JAPAN/S beats ANA HOLDINGS IN/S on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANA HOLDINGS IN/S

ANA Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail segments. The Air Transportation segment engages in the domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services. The Airline Related segment provides air transportation related operations, such as airport passenger, ground handling services, and maintenance services. The Travel Services segment engages in centering on the development and sales of travel plans. This segment also consists of planning and sales of branded travel packages using air transportation. The Trade and Retail segment imports and exports goods related to air transportation; food products; aerospace and electronics businesses; and semiconductors products, as well as involved in in-store and non-store retailing. The company was formerly known as All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ANA Holdings Inc. in April 2013. ANA Holdings Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About SMC CORP JAPAN/S

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubing, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment. It also provides process valves, chemical liquid valves/fittings and needle valves/tubing, process pumps, temperature control equipment, process gas equipment, high vacuum equipment, industrial filters/sintered metal elements, pneumatic instrumentation equipment, and hydraulic equipment. The company was formerly known as Shoketsu Kinzoku Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to SMC Corporation in April 1986. SMC Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

