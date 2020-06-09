Analysts Set Expectations for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Crowdstrike in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.16). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crowdstrike’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on Crowdstrike from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Crowdstrike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crowdstrike from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Crowdstrike from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Crowdstrike from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crowdstrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $95.43 on Monday. Crowdstrike has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion and a PE ratio of -119.29.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 43,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $2,195,444.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,675.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $3,764,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,124,211 shares of company stock valued at $658,804,729. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,581,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,311,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,680,000 after purchasing an additional 66,026 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 163.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,191,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,680 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 1,390.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,746,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

