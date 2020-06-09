Analysts Offer Predictions for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.54). American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AEO. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Loop Capital lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.28.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $13.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.35. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,475,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $95,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,654 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,604,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,555,000 after acquiring an additional 309,113 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,148,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $60,986,000 after acquiring an additional 452,518 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,378,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,669,000 after buying an additional 863,418 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,371,973 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,807,000 after buying an additional 281,727 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,803.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

