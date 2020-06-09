Analysts Issue Forecasts for Interfor Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Corp (TSE:IFP) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Interfor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

IFP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Interfor from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of TSE IFP opened at C$11.12 on Monday. Interfor has a 1 year low of C$4.75 and a 1 year high of C$16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.67, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.11 million and a P/E ratio of -9.10.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$479.65 million for the quarter.

In other Interfor news, Director Douglas William Geoffrey Whitehead purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$176,000.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

