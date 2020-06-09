Analysts Issue Forecasts for Allegion PLC’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allegion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Allegion’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. Allegion had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 69.68%. The company had revenue of $674.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALLE. Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays cut shares of Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.75.

Shares of ALLE opened at $115.35 on Monday. Allegion has a 52-week low of $77.37 and a 52-week high of $139.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 843.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 38.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 431.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.18%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

