American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 179,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $21,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $3,042,010,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,107,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,463,000 after acquiring an additional 241,164 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 17.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,671,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,111,000 after acquiring an additional 852,411 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,113,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,785,000 after acquiring an additional 144,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 354.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,912,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,187 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Cfra decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.55.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,533. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $141.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.94%.

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.95 per share, for a total transaction of $231,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,395. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.