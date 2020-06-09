American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company focusing on crop protection, turf and ornamental markets, and public health applications. The Company has continued its successful strategy of acquiring or licensing both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous high valued market niches. New product development and international expansion also provide an additional stimulus for growth. Through skilful marketing, diligent product registration, quality manufacturing, American Vanguard has positioned itself to capitalize on developing trends in modern agriculture. American Vanguard continues to meet the needs of a world demanding ever-increasing quantities of agricultural products for human food, animal feed, natural fibers and alternative fuels. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered American Vanguard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of American Vanguard stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $423.90 million, a PE ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79. American Vanguard has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.05 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 2.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Vanguard will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in American Vanguard by 56.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,241,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,952,000 after buying an additional 449,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,661,000 after acquiring an additional 61,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of American Vanguard by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 493,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Vanguard by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 44,861 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 28,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

