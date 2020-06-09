America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of ATAX stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. America First Multifamily Investors has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%.

In other America First Multifamily Investors news, CIO Kenneth Rogozinski bought 5,000 shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $34,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Daffer bought 6,500 shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $37,830.00. Insiders have bought a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $89,640 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 718,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 65,128 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 468,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 35,910 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 407,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 332,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

