Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Equities research analysts at Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $9.50) on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital increased their target price on Ameresco from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Ameresco from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Ameresco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Shares of AMRC stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $22.80. 781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $26.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average of $18.76.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $212.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $42,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Anderson sold 8,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $165,499.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,085 shares of company stock valued at $475,610. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ameresco by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,561,000 after purchasing an additional 42,717 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ameresco by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ameresco by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ameresco by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Ameresco by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 38.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

