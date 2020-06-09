Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of AMBC stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $15.24. 1,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,456. The company has a market cap of $614.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ambac Financial Group has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $22.90.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($5.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($5.22). The company had revenue of ($70.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.41 million. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 27.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

In other Ambac Financial Group news, CEO Claude Leblanc acquired 8,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $108,092.75. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 1,022.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

