Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.57.
Shares of AIMC traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,957. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $38.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -97.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.53.
In other news, CEO Carl R. Christenson purchased 2,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $55,899.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,242.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $253,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 157.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 13,290 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 37.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 734,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after buying an additional 199,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 11.3% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.
Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.
