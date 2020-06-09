Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

Shares of AIMC traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,957. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $38.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -97.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.53.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $434.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Carl R. Christenson purchased 2,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $55,899.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,242.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $253,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 157.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 13,290 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 37.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 734,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after buying an additional 199,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 11.3% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

