Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AYX. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Alteryx by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,974,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $50,681,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at $32,272,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $33,760,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at $27,387,000. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AYX traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,852. Alteryx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $160.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,868.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.35 and its 200 day moving average is $119.30.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Alteryx had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AYX. Piper Sandler upgraded Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Alteryx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alteryx from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Alteryx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.22.

In other Alteryx news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $56,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $147,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,309 shares of company stock valued at $16,522,840. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

