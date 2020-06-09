AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.Com were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.Com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wix.Com by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Wix.Com by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wix.Com by 652.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Wix.Com by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

WIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on Wix.Com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Wix.Com from $166.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub cut Wix.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wix.Com from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Wix.Com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.29.

Wix.Com stock opened at $215.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.34 and a beta of 1.87. Wix.Com Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $215.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.80 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.