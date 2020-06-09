AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 63.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,107 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,249,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10,412.9% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 906,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,706,000 after acquiring an additional 897,901 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,405,000 after acquiring an additional 622,515 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,581,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 17,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,881,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 265,432 shares of company stock valued at $27,936,293. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $122.24 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $124.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

