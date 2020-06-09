Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 103,369 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.08% of Allstate worth $24,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.05. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $176,570.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total transaction of $66,148,585.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,021 shares of company stock valued at $67,275,235 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.67.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

