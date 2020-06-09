Akumin (TSE:AKU.U) Price Target Increased to C$2.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Akumin (TSE:AKU.U) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TSE AKU.U opened at C$2.30 on Friday. Akumin has a twelve month low of C$1.25 and a twelve month high of C$4.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.91.

