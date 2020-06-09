Ajo LP Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Ajo LP bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,841,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 688.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 150,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.22, for a total transaction of $85,907,820.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,246,820.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.41, for a total transaction of $586,092.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,797.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,776 shares of company stock worth $105,906,877. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $584.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $559.00 to $734.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $608.23. The company had a trading volume of 13,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $567.49 and its 200-day moving average is $449.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $618.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

