Ajo LP Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ajo LP purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 470,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,432,000. Ajo LP owned about 0.08% of Emerson Electric at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,705,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,429,000 after acquiring an additional 102,776 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,302,000 after acquiring an additional 203,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,189,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,583,000 after acquiring an additional 237,758 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $526,722,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,043,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.03. The company had a trading volume of 870,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,085. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.46. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

