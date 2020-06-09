Ajo LP Sells 941,900 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Ajo LP lowered its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 63.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,049 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 941,900 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned approximately 0.06% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $18,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $6,405,810,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,977,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,940,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,337,000 after buying an additional 2,941,984 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 50.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,781,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,095,000 after buying an additional 2,623,692 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,187,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,395,000 after buying an additional 2,034,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $41.29. 96,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,498,011. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.79. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $6,969,452.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $1,422,874.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,759,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,527. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.57.

Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

