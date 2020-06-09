Ajo LP Sells 76,770 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Ajo LP lowered its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 76,770 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned about 0.70% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $38,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,488,000 after acquiring an additional 57,710 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,694,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $2,377,000. 361 Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Seamus Mulligan acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.31 per share, for a total transaction of $5,865,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,117,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,127,710.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patricia Carr sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $61,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,238 shares of company stock worth $231,669 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $189.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.74.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $111.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $154.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.86.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.24. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $534.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

