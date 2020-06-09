Ajo LP Sells 225,014 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Ajo LP reduced its position in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,173,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225,014 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned about 0.43% of Principal Financial Group worth $36,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 101,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,391,000 after purchasing an additional 85,557 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFG stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.93. The company had a trading volume of 23,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,654. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.80. Principal Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

