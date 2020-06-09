Ajo LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Ajo LP reduced its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 295,737 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned 0.05% of Baxter International worth $21,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 8,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Huber Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 15,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.90.

In related news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $340,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $4,390,706.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,225,358.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,075,274. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BAX stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.97. The stock had a trading volume of 601,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,115. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The company has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.