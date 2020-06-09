Ajo LP Raises Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ajo LP lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 301.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 60,667 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $19,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Lam Research by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 33,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,112,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,970,000 after buying an additional 516,115 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Lam Research by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 61,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,808,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Lam Research by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 87,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after buying an additional 14,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $368.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $358.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.08.

LRCX stock traded up $4.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $302.20. 440,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,149,956. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $172.38 and a 52 week high of $344.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

