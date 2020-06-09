Ajo LP Purchases 381,874 Shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Ajo LP grew its position in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 537.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381,874 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned 0.29% of Catalent worth $23,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Catalent by 2,212.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 117,990 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Catalent by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 370,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 282,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter.

Get Catalent alerts:

CTLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

Shares of CTLT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.43. 8,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,030. Catalent Inc has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.79 and a 200-day moving average of $58.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.65.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Catalent had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $760.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Catalent Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.