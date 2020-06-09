Ajo LP Purchases 2,588,470 Shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Ajo LP grew its position in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 185.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,980,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,588,470 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned 0.42% of Zynga worth $27,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at about $541,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 44,500 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,790,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,365,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after buying an additional 294,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zynga from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.56.

NASDAQ:ZNGA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,959,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,278,868. Zynga Inc has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $9.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 130.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Zynga had a net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $424.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.51 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 804,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,144. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 43,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $282,107.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 628,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,135.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 574,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,090. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

