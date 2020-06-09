Ajo LP Has $41.46 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ajo LP trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 22.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 913,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 260,661 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $41,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,343,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Valero Energy by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $906,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,619 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 264.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,534,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $237,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,740 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 310.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,088,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

NYSE:VLO traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.70. The stock had a trading volume of 121,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.87 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

