Ajo LP Has $40.47 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ajo LP lifted its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,590 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $40,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,176,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,375,586,000 after purchasing an additional 222,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,406,390,000 after buying an additional 235,852 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,995,000 after buying an additional 165,557 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,222,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,889,000 after buying an additional 550,509 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,140,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,702,000 after buying an additional 320,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.89.

Shares of ACN traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $208.64. The stock had a trading volume of 33,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total transaction of $149,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total value of $788,269.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,557,073.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.