Ajo LP Has $27.75 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ajo LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 936,999 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $27,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Micron Technology by 15.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 32,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.12.

Shares of MU traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,609,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,778,680. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.72. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The firm has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

