Ajo LP Has $21.53 Million Stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Ajo LP raised its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 79.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,154 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $21,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $2,000,210,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Allstate by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,768,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $985,977,000 after buying an additional 1,105,269 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,142,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,830,000 after acquiring an additional 118,787 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,609,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $630,750,000 after acquiring an additional 66,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,066,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $568,573,000 after purchasing an additional 133,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALL. Citigroup lowered their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

NYSE ALL traded down $2.94 on Tuesday, hitting $104.05. The stock had a trading volume of 17,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,575. Allstate Corp has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total value of $66,148,585.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $273,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,693,675.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 664,021 shares of company stock valued at $67,275,235 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

