Ajo LP Grows Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Ajo LP raised its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $15,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,348,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,306 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Eaton by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 356,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $694,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $211,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,283,445.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $405,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,351.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,001 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ETN traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,349. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $105.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.50%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lowered shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.12.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

