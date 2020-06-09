Ajo LP Decreases Stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Ajo LP decreased its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,047,814 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 315,091 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned 0.40% of Masco worth $36,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Masco by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Masco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Masco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

NYSE:MAS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.11. The stock had a trading volume of 49,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,688. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Masco Corp has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $50.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 2,296.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Nomura Securities increased their target price on shares of Masco from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Masco from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

In other news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $479,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,377.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $278,026.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.