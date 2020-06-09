Ajo LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Ajo LP raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 63.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,122,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434,194 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $17,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 89,962 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vistra Energy by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,375,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,542,000 after purchasing an additional 858,420 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on VST. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.54.

Shares of VST stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,369. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.78. Vistra Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Vistra Energy had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $246,200.00. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 6,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $101,393.40. Insiders have purchased a total of 46,940 shares of company stock worth $605,993 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

