Ajo LP Acquires 102,766 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Ajo LP boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,766 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned about 0.12% of AmerisourceBergen worth $21,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,352,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,079,000 after acquiring an additional 267,461 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,892,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,978,000 after acquiring an additional 860,769 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,254,000 after acquiring an additional 91,934 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,459,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,087 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,127,000 after acquiring an additional 35,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.35. 10,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,438. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.32.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ABC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.89.

In other news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 1,350 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,345.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,274.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $1,686,948.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,731,788.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,889 shares of company stock valued at $3,667,243. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

