Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,610 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,538,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter worth $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.75. 193,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $257.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.72.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.33.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

